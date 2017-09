April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, posting their first gain in three sessions, as earnings lifted some stocks including Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , while gains in European shares and a recovery in crude prices also helped.

The broader NSE index rose 1.37 percent to close at 7,962.65, while the benchmark BSE index ended 1.28 percent higher at 26,007.30.

