Indian shares fall for 3rd session on earnings, growth woes

May 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday on disappointment over quarterly earnings, including that of Adani Port which slumped nearly 12 percent, while regional markets languished due to global growth and deflation worries.

The broader NSE index fell 0.52 percent to 7,706.55, after declining 1.3 percent in the previous two sessions.

The benchmark BSE index dropped 0.51 percent to 25,101.73.

