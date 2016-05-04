FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall for 3rd session on earnings, growth woes
May 4, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall for 3rd session on earnings, growth woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday on disappointment over quarterly earnings, including that of Adani Port which slumped nearly 12 percent, while regional markets languished due to global growth and deflation worries.

The broader NSE index fell 0.52 percent to 7,706.55, after declining 1.3 percent in the previous two sessions.

The benchmark BSE index dropped 0.51 percent to 25,101.73.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

