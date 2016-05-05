Indian shares snap three sessions of falls

May 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday with blue chips such as Tata Motors rebounding after a three-session losing streak was seen as overdone, though broader gains were capped by persistent worries about the economy and mixed earnings results.

The broader NSE index rose 0.38 percent to 7,735.50, after declining 1.8 percent in the previous three sessions.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.64 percent to 25,262.21.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)