Indian shares drop for second straight week

May 6 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index posted its second weekly fall as investors turned cautious ahead of a U.S. payrolls report for April that could influence bets on future U.S. rate hikes.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.13 percent lower on Friday at 25,228.5, recording a 1.5 percent drop this week. It lost 0.9 percent last week.

The broader NSE index closed down 2.05 points at 7,733.45. The index is down 1.4 percent for the week, after falling 0.6 percent last week.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)