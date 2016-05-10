FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise for 2nd session on global cues
May 10, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares rise for 2nd session on global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares bounced back from earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, posting their second consecutive session of gains, as a rebound in crude oil prices and global stocks continued to favour riskier assets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.28 percent higher at 7,887.80, after falling as much as 0.36 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.33 percent higher at 25,772.53. It fell as much as 0.29 percent earlier in the session.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

