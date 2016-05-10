Indian shares rise for 2nd session on global cues

May 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares bounced back from earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, posting their second consecutive session of gains, as a rebound in crude oil prices and global stocks continued to favour riskier assets.

The broader NSE index ended 0.28 percent higher at 7,887.80, after falling as much as 0.36 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.33 percent higher at 25,772.53. It fell as much as 0.29 percent earlier in the session.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)