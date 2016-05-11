FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall on Mauritius tax treaty woes
May 11, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall on Mauritius tax treaty woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, snapping two straight sessions of gains, on concerns the government may amend tax treaties with countries including Singapore after it agreed to tax capital gains on foreign investments from Mauritius.

The broader NSE index closed 0.49 percent lower at 7,848.85, after falling as much as 1.36 percent earlier in the session. The index rose 2 percent in the previous two sessions.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.68 percent at 25,597.02. It fell as much as 1.4 percent earlier in the session.

For a midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

