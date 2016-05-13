FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian stocks fall over 1 pct, RBI seen holding rates
May 13, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian stocks fall over 1 pct, RBI seen holding rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday after stronger-than-expected consumer inflation data raised the prospect the central bank would keep interest rates on hold, sending lenders such as State Bank of India sharply lower.

The broader NSE index closed 1.08 percent lower at 7,814.90, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 1.17 percent at 25,489.57.

But both indexes posted their first weekly gain in three, on earnings results which have so far proven resilient. Both indexes gained 1 percent for the week.

SBI shares fell 1.9 percent on Friday.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
