Indian shares recover, hit highest close in a week
May 16, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

Indian shares recover, hit highest close in a week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, recovering from an earlier fall of 0.5 percent as gains in a few blue chips such as ITC offset a slump in state-run lenders such as Bank of Baroda because of poor quarterly results.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.59 percent at 7,860.75, marking its highest close since May 9, while the benchmark BSE index ended up 0.64 percent at 25,653.23.

ITC jumped 3.15 percent, but Bank of Baroda slumped 8.3 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

