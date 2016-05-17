Indian shares rise for 2nd session on exit poll bets

May 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their second straight session of gains on Tuesday, after exit polls showed a likely first-time victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in the key northeastern state of Assam, raising hopes about its reform agenda.

The broader NSE index closed up 0.38 percent at 7,890.75, after rising 0.59 percent in the last session, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.47 percent higher at 25,773.61.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)