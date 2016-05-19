FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall as Fed signals possible June rate hike
May 19, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall as Fed signals possible June rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 1 percent to post their biggest loss in three weeks on Thursday, tracking weak global markets as caution prevailed about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as June.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.1 percent at 7,783.40, posting its biggest percentage loss since April 28, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 1.19 percent at 25,399.72.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)

