Indian shares post weekly loss amid Fed rate hike talk
May 20, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares post weekly loss amid Fed rate hike talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Friday to post a weekly loss, tracking weak global markets as caution prevailed about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as June.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.43 percent at 7,749.70, after rising as much as 0.37 percent earlier in the session. It lost 0.4 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.39 percent at 25,301.90.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

