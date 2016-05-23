FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall for 4th straight session; ITC up
May 23, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Indian shares fall for 4th straight session; ITC up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Indian stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, erasing gains earlier in the day as European shares were hit by sagging commodity prices and on caution ahead of a likely increase in U.S. interest rates as early as June.

The broader NSE index fell 0.24 percent to 7,731.05, after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session. The index has lost nearly 2 percent over the previous three sessions.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.28 percent to end at 25,230.36.

ITC however surged 4.99 percent after posting stronger-than-expected operating earnings.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
