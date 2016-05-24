FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares snap 4 days of losses on better corporate earnings
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 24, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares snap 4 days of losses on better corporate earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, posting their first gain in five sessions after well-received corporate results, including from Tata Power, offset worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase rates as early as June.

The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to close at 7,748.85, after falling as much as 0.2 percent earlier in the session. The index has lost 2 percent over the previous four sessions.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.3 percent at 25,305.47.

Tata Power rose 1.5 percent after its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit doubled to 3.6 billion rupees ($53.24 million), beating analysts’ estimates.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.