Indian shares post third day of gains; L&T soars
May 26, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Indian shares post third day of gains; L&T soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday to post their third session of gains, as Larsen & Toubro surged after upbeat March-quarter results, raising hopes about the domestic economy.

The broader NSE index ended 1.7 percent higher at 8,069.65, while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.88 percent to close at 26,366.68.

Larsen & Toubro jumped as much as 15 percent to its highest since October 2015. It closed up 14.1 percent.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
