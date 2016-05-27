FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
Indian shares post best weekly gain in nearly 3 months on upbeat results
May 27, 2016 / 10:46 AM / in a year

Indian shares post best weekly gain in nearly 3 months on upbeat results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday, posting their fourth straight session of gains and the best weekly jump in 12 weeks, after companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd posted upbeat earnings.

The broader NSE index closed up 1.08 percent at 8,156.65, while the benchmark BSE index gained 1.09 percent to end at 26,653.60.

Both the indexes posted their biggest weekly gain since March 4.

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp jumped as much as 10.6 percent to a record high after the company reported upbeat March-quarter results. It closed up 9.2 percent.

Shares of State Bank of India Ltd surged 6.4 percent, the biggest daily percentage gain since March 2, after certain elements of its results including profit after tax comforted investors despite it posting worse-than-expected earnings.

For the midday report, click (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

