India's NSE exchange to add 4 companies, drop 3 from index
February 22, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

India's NSE exchange to add 4 companies, drop 3 from index

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - India’s National Stock Exchange said it would add Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Bharti Infratel Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, and Tata Motors’ Differential Voting Rights to its benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The inclusion of Tata Motors’ DVRs will be in addition to the company’s common shares, and would effectively mean the benchmark NSE index will have 51 members, NSE said in a release on Monday.

To make room for the new inclusions, Cairn India Ltd , Punjab National Bank, and Vedanta Ltd will be removed from the index.

All changes will be effective April 1, NSE said. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

