Some India NSE option prices stopped updating - traders
January 15, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 3 years ago

Some India NSE option prices stopped updating - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Some stock and index options on India’s National Stock Exchange stopped updating at a time when cash shares surged after the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates, five traders told Reuters.

An NSE spokesman said there was “no problem” from the exchange’s end regarding options prices.

“There are some problems with Bank Nifty options. Premiums are not updating. We indicated this to the exchange,” said a trader with an Indian brokerage.

The NSE bank index rose as much as 4.3 percent to life high of 19,410.40 after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise move. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Indulal PM and Savio Shetty; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

