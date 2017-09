The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, their first back-to-back gains so far this month on upbeat Asian and European markets and as investors bought defensive stocks even though sentiment remained broadly cautious back home.

The Nifty ended 0.4 percent higher, while the Sensex gained 0.41 percent.