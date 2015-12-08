FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BSE Sensex falls to three-month lows; ONGC hits lowest in over six years
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 8, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BSE Sensex falls to three-month lows; ONGC hits lowest in over six years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday after earlier hitting their weakest in more than three months, as oil producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) extended falls after crude prices tumbled to seven-year lows.

The BSE Sensex fell as much as much as 1.1 percent to its weakest since Sept. 8. It ended the day down 0.86 percent.

The Nifty fell as much as 1 percent to its weakest level since Sept. 10, and ended the session down 0.82 percent.

ONGC fell 3.6 percent, having earlier hit its weakest since May 2009.

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.