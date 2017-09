A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian shares recorded a fourth straight session of losses on Monday as cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) slumped 7 percent in its biggest fall in nine months on worries about a “sin” tax, while oil producers fell after OPEC left output targets unchanged.

Indexes hit their lowest since Nov. 18, with the broader Nifty ending 0.21 percent lower, while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.42 percent at close.