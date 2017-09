A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian stocks ended nearly 1 percent higher on Thursday ending a six-session losing streak, as investors bought into beaten down shares even as sentiment remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

The broader Nifty ended 0.93 percent higher while the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 0.86 percent at close.

Both indices marked their biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 19.