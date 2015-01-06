FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's NSE futures briefly slumps; traders cite unusual trade
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

India's NSE futures briefly slumps; traders cite unusual trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index January futures contract fell as much as 5 percent to touch 8,000 points in early trade on Tuesday, which multiple dealers attributed to an unusual trade relative to where the contracts were trading at.

“It looks mostly like an erroneous fat finger to me,” a derivative analyst with a foreign broker told Reuters.

An NSE spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.

The NSE January futures contract had been down on the day before briefly falling as much as 5 percent. It then cut sloses to trade down 1.8 percent down at 0425 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.