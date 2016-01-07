Indian shares fall to more than 3-wk low after China market rout

* NSE index down 1.87 pct, BSE index eases 1.77 pct

* Volatility index hits highest level since Nov. 16

* Tata Motors falls nearly 6 pct

MUMBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 2 percent on Thursday to their lowest level in more than three weeks after China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, sparking sharp falls in regional equity and currency markets.

China also suspended its stock markets for the rest of the day less than half an hour after opening as a new circuit-breaking mechanism was tripped for the second time this week.

The concerns about markets in Asia’s second-largest economy sent India’s VIX, which measures the local market’s expectation of volatility in the near term, higher by more than 12 percent to its highest level since Nov. 16.

Still, analysts felt Indian shares would ultimately withstand the volatility triggered by China, given the sturdier economic fundamentals.

“I think the market is over-reacting. The fundamentals of the market and the economy are far better than what one could hope for,” said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey Securities.

The broader NSE index was down 1.87 percent at 0726 GMT after falling as much as 2.07 percent to its lowest level since Dec. 14 earlier in the day.

The benchmark BSE index was 1.77 percent lower after falling as much as 2 percent to its lowest level since Dec. 14. Both indexes have lost about 5 percent each this week.

Mid-cap stocks fell the most with the BSE mid-cap sub index declining as much as 2.64 percent.

Among other stocks that fell, Tata Motors dropped 5.9 percent on worries a slowdown in China would hit Jaguar sales.

Apollo Tyre fell 3.6 percent, CEAT dropped 4.4 percent and JK Tyre declined about 6 percent as fears a cheaper yuan would make Chinese tyre exports more attractive hit Indian tyre stocks.

Axis Bank shares fell 3.6 percent, State Bank of India dropped 3 percent, and ICICI Bank declined 2 percent.

Bloomberg TV earlier in the day reported the government was mulling selling part of its stake in Axis Bank, the nation’s third-biggest private sector lender. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)