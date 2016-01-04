FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian stocks extend losses, fall 2 pct on China sell-off
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 4, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Indian stocks extend losses, fall 2 pct on China sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Indian stocks extended losses on Monday falling 2 percent and hitting their lowest level in nearly two weeks led a by 7 percent fall in Chinese equities that prompted exchanges in China to suspend trading.

The broader NSE index was down as much as 2.07 percent at 0810 GMT. The index hit its lowest intra-day level since Dec. 22 earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index was down 1.96 percent after falling as much as 2 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.