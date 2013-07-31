FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Strides Arcolab responds to FDA, continues to ship drugs to U.S.
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 9:48 AM / 4 years ago

India's Strides Arcolab responds to FDA, continues to ship drugs to U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - India’s Strides Arcolab has submitted its response to observations made in June by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its drug factories, the company’s chief executive said.

Shares in Strides Arcolab fell as much as 17.1 percent on Wednesday on market talk that the U.S. FDA observations in a so-called form-483 might affect its sales in the United States.

“We have submitted our response and we are confident about resolving it,” Arun Kumar, group chief executive officer, told Reuters over the phone. “We continue to supply to the U.S.”

A form-483 points out concerns related to manufacturing practices. Failure to submit a satisfactory response can result in a ban on exports to the United States from a specific manufacturing facility.

The stock was down 12 percent at 596 rupees at 0934 GMT when the benchmark Mumbai market was up 0.05 percent.

