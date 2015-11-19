FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank's settlement system not functioning due to strike - dealers
November 19, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

India cenbank's settlement system not functioning due to strike - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India’s settlement systems for banks and markets were not functional so far in the day as about 17,000 employees went on a strike called by unions, several traders said on Thursday.

“Usually RTGS (real-time gross settlement) starts early morning,” said a dealer.

“Today there is no settlement happening so far.”

Another trader said market settlement applications run by the central bank were also not fully functional. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)

