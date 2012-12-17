FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's subsidy outlay rises 49 pct in H1 2012/13: report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

India's subsidy outlay rises 49 pct in H1 2012/13: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - India’s expenses on major subsidies, including those on food, jumped by almost half to 1.42 trillion rupees ($26.03 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year 2012/13, the finance ministry’s mid-year economic review said on Monday.

The report also said defence spending in the first half of the fiscal year was up 13 percent to 849.3 billion rupees ($15.57 billion). The full-year defence budget is expected to be 1.93 trillion rupees.

$1 = 54.5500 Indian rupees Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.