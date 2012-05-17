FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's oil min seeks 490 bln rupee cash subsidy
May 17, 2012 / 1:16 PM / in 5 years

India's oil min seeks 490 bln rupee cash subsidy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Reuters) - India’s oil ministry has sought cash compensation of 490 billion rupees from the finance ministry to compensate state fuel retailers for selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates in the Jan-March quarter, an oil ministry source said on Thursday.

“We hope to get it by next week after the budget session as the companies have factored in the money in their Q4 results,” the source said.

India’s federal government fixes retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas, kerosene and diesel to protect the poor, leading to revenue losses at Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

India’s oil ministry had earlier sought an additional subsidy of 420 billion rupees from the government for the six months ending March 2012. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)

