Indian oil refiners get subsidy payments in tranches-oil co official

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian state-oil refiners will receive 247 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) worth of planned subsidy payouts in three tranches, including one worth 80 billion rupees that was already paid on May 16, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday.

The next tranch worth 80 billion rupees will be paid to the three state-run oil refiners on Tuesday, while the last 87 billion rupees will be paid on May 26, the official said, declining to be identified as he is not authorised to discuss the payouts with media.

The three tranches are part of the 350 billion rupees approved by the Congress-led government for the January-March quarter, but which had been rolled over to the new fiscal year started in April.

The official did not know when the remaining 103 billion rupees would be paid out. ($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)