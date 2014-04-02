FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Oct-March sugar output down 7 pct y/y-industry body
April 2, 2014

India's Oct-March sugar output down 7 pct y/y-industry body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 2 (Reuters) - Indian sugar mills produced 21.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first half of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 7 percent from a year ago, a producers’ body said on Wednesday.

India, the world’s biggest producer after Brazil, gave a subsidy for raw sugar output to tackle a huge surplus of the refined variant, in a move that is likely to boost Indian exports of raws and put downward pressure on world prices . (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)

