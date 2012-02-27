India sugar decontrol panel report in 6 mths

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar sector will submit its report in six months, the chairman of the panel said, after meeting officials from the food, farm and finance ministries.

“We are trying to outline all the issues facing the sugar sector,” C. Rangarajan, who also heads the prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said on Monday.

“We are meeting after one month again and in six months’ time we will submit reports,” he said.

India is the world’s top sugar consumer. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)