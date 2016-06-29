FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sugar cane arrears plunge in India as sweetener prices rally
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Sugar cane arrears plunge in India as sweetener prices rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Sugar cane arrears in India have plunged to 42.3 billion rupees ($624.77 million) from a record 218 billion rupees last year, as a rally in the prices of the sweetener allowed mills to pay farmers stipulated prices, the government said on Wednesday.

Mills have so far paid 92 percent of their cane dues to farmers in the 2015/16 marketing year ending on Sept. 30, it said in a statement.

Last year, record cane arrears forced the government to provide incentives for sugar exports.

But a 44 percent rally in sugar prices since the start of the marketing year has allowed the government to suspend the sugar export subsidy and put a tax on the exports.

India is the world's second biggest sugar producer and top consumer. ($1 = 67.7050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.