* Overseas purchases nearly 8 pct cheaper despite duty
* India charges 40 percent tax on sugar imports
* Overseas cargoes could drag on local prices
* Mills could struggle to pay cane growers as prices fall
(Adds government official's comment)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, June 28 India, the world's biggest sugar
consumer, could soon ramp up imports of the sweetener as a sharp
drop in global prices and a stronger rupee make overseas
purchases viable despite stiff tariffs, industry players said.
Rising demand from India, which typically churns out its own
sugar to use in everything from fizzy drinks to sticky snacks,
could support benchmark global prices that have been
trading near 16-month lows.
However, it would pressure Indian prices,
potentially making it difficult for mills that process sugar
cane to pay farmers rates stipulated by the government.
"At the current (international) price level, refiners can
import sugar for domestic consumption and make a profit," said
Rohit Pawar, chief executive of Baramati Agro, which operates
sugar mills in the western state of Maharashtra.
Dealers estimate the cost of sweetener produced from raw
sugar shipped in from abroad, including the 40 percent import
duty, is around 32,000 rupees ($496) per tonne, about 8 percent
cheaper than local sugar at 34,600 rupees.
A stronger rupee also makes the dollar-denominated price tag
on overseas cargoes more affordable for Indian mills. The rupee
has risen more than 5 percent against the dollar this
year.
That comes after the government in April allowed the
duty-free import of 500,000 tonnes of sugar by the end of June
to keep a lid on prices after local production fell by a fifth
from a year ago.
Nearly 60,000 tonnes of that 500,000 tonnes is yet to land
in the country and the government is likely to extend the
duty-free imports' period by up to two months, a government
official, who declined to be named, said.
"Right now refiners are processing duty-free imports. From
the next month they could start importing (duty-paid) sugar for
local consumption," said a sugar miller based at Kolhapur in
Maharashtra. He declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak with media.
Traders said predicting the scale of potential imports was
tricky.
"It is difficult to estimate how much Indian refiners will
import ... (while) paying tax," said a New Delhi-based dealer
with a global trading firm.
"The market has not anticipated additional imports. Once
imports start, local prices could crash and could make larger
imports unviable."
Local sugar prices have already fallen to their
lowest level in three months in the wake of the duty-free
imports and due to a cooler summer than usual, which curbed
appetite for cold treats such as ice cream.
"There is a need to raise import duty on sugar to 70
percent. Otherwise imports will pull down prices further and
make it impossible for mills to pay the government's fixed cane
price," said Baramati Agro's Pawar.
India has increased by nearly 11 percent the price sugar
mills must pay cane growers in the next sugar season beginning
in October.
There is no immediate plan to raise import duty on sugar and
wheat, the government official said.
"Mills cannot pay higher prices for cane unless they manage
to sell sugar at higher prices," said Sanjeev Babar, managing
director of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories
Federation.
"There is a need to stop imports as next season we will be
self-sufficient in sugar production."
India's 2017/18 sugar output is expected to jump a quarter
from the previous year to 25 million tonnes.
($1 = 64.5200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Additional reporting by Mayank
Bhardwaj; Editing by Joseph Radford and Susan Fenton)