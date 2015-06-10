FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian sugar firms jump after media reports of likely govt loan relief
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 10, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

Indian sugar firms jump after media reports of likely govt loan relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian sugar firms rose after media reports said the government will provide interest-free loans to sugar mills struggling to pay cane dues to farmers because of weak demand.

Stocks of companies such as Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd , Sree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Andhra Sugars Ltd, Mawana Sugar and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose in the range of 6 to 13 percent.

The government is expected to confirm the decision for loans of 60 billion rupees ($939.3 million) at a press briefing shortly.

$1 = 63.8800 Indian rupees Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.