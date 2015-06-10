Indian sugar firms jump after media reports of likely govt loan relief

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian sugar firms rose after media reports said the government will provide interest-free loans to sugar mills struggling to pay cane dues to farmers because of weak demand.

Stocks of companies such as Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd , Sree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Andhra Sugars Ltd, Mawana Sugar and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose in the range of 6 to 13 percent.

The government is expected to confirm the decision for loans of 60 billion rupees ($939.3 million) at a press briefing shortly.