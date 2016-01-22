Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate as drought hits cane

A labourer stands next to a mechanical harvester in a sugarcane field near the village of Umraj, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the 2015/16 season that began on Oct. 1, down 3.7 percent from the previous estimate, as the first back-to-back drought hit cane plantation in top producer Maharashtra, a leading trade body said on Friday.

Lower production could limit India’s exports and boost global prices.

Indian Sugar Mills Association had cut the 2015/16 season output estimate to 27 million tonnes in September, down from a preliminary estimate of 28 million tonnes in July.