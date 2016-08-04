FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Suzlon hopes to exit debt restructuring by March- chairman
August 4, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

India's Suzlon hopes to exit debt restructuring by March- chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy Ltd expects to exit corporate debt restructuring (CDR) by the end of the current fiscal year in March 2017, founder and chairman Tulsi Tanti told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Suzlon had agreed with banks in January 2013 to restructure 95 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of its debt under CDR, a formal process in India under which companies that need to delay repayment of loans can work with banks to roll over their debt.

"We will be the fastest company to come out of CDR," Tanti said in an interview in Mumbai. ($1 = 66.8375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Rafael Nam and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
