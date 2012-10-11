FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suzlon bondholders reject proposal to extend redemption date
October 11, 2012

Suzlon bondholders reject proposal to extend redemption date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bondholders in India’s Suzlon Energy, the world’s fifth-largest maker of wind turbines, have rejected a proposal by the company to extend by four months the redemption of two tranches of bonds due on Thursday totalling $220.8 million.

“I regret to announce today that the bondholders’ meetings did not achieve the consensus we were hoping for and the four-month extension sought by us has not been granted,” Kirti Vagadia, chief financial officer of the Suzlon Group, said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

