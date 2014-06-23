FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India has not received information on Swiss "black money" - finmin
June 23, 2014 / 8:27 AM / 3 years ago

India has not received information on Swiss "black money" - finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government has not received any communication from Switzerland about “black money” suspected to be stashed in Swiss banks, India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.

Jaitley’s comments followed media reports that Switzerland has prepared a list of names of Indian account holders who they suspect of not paying taxes. Jaitley said he was writing to the Swiss authorities for more information. (Reporting By Manoj Kumar; Writing by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

