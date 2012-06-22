FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India court rules for Tata in land tussle
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 22, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

India court rules for Tata in land tussle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOLKATA, India, June 22 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Friday nullified a law that forced Tata Motors to forfeit land acquired by the company to build a factory, in a decision that could pave the way for the automaker to recoup some of its $310 million investment in the development.

The law, which forced the company to hand back land in India’s West Bengal state, was ruled “unconstitutional and void” by the Calcutta High Court, lawyers present told Reuters.

The ruling will be challenged in the Supreme Court, said Kalyan Banerjee, a lawmaker in the state government.

Tata, which abandoned the project in 2008 and shifted the factory to make its ultra-low cost Nano car to another state, has previously sought compensation over the dispute.

“We will be studying the order before deciding the next course of action,” Tata Motors spokeswoman Ashmita Pillay said.

Shares in Tata Motors were flat in the afternoon, after having risen slightly following the ruling.

$1 = 56.3625 Indian rupees Reporting by Sujoy Dhar in KOLKATA and Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Tony Munroe

