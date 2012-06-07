FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's fertilisers demand seen falling in FY13-Tata Chem
June 7, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

India's fertilisers demand seen falling in FY13-Tata Chem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Tata Chemicals expects India’s demand for fertilisers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MoP) to fall 15-20 percent this year as a weak rupee and lower government subsidy push up prices, a company official said.

Indian farms consumed 10.8 million tonnes of DAP in the past fiscal year that ended in March, while raw MoP consumption was 3 million tonnes, according to government data.

“This year, fertiliser (business) is certainly seeing pressure because of the depreciating rupee,” said P.K. Ghose, chief financial officer at Tata Chemicals that gets about half its revenue fertilisers.

The rupee has depreciated nearly 19 percent over the last 12 months, ballooning the cost of fertilisers the company imports from Canada, Russia and the Middle East.

“If you need to make your operations viable, you need to increase price,” Ghose said in an interview.

Facing a burgeoning fiscal deficit, India has also slashed by a fifth the subsidy it gives to phosphate and potash-based fertilisers in 2012/13. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

