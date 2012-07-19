India cabinet approves spin-off of Tata Comms land

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet on Thursday approved spinning off surplus land held by telecoms carrier Tata Communications into a special purpose vehicle (SPV) majority owned by the state, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni said.

The spin-off will pave the way for the sale of the land, and could be a breakthrough for the company, which has said the unresolved matter has hindered its equity raising plans.

Tata Communications is a former state monopoly in which India’s Tata Group took a 50 percent stake in 2002. The Indian government still owns 26 percent of the company.

The total surplus land, measuring about 774 acres, was to be hived-off into a separate company, but the process has been delayed for almost a decade. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Tony Munroe)