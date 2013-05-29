FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Motors faces very challenging environment -CFO
May 29, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

India's Tata Motors faces very challenging environment -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors expects the external environment and economic scenario to be “very challenging” during the current fiscal year, a top company executive said on Wednesday.

The stressed environment would have an impact on the demand for the company’s products, C. Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, Tata Motors told reporters.

The company posted a 36.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, a smaller-than-expected drop, as a jump in sales at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) subsidiary offset falling profit at its domestic business.

