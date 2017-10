May 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2013 April 2012 pct change TOTAL SALES 51,160 60,086 -15 LOCAL SALES 47,595 57,305 -17 EXPORTS 3,565 2,781 +28 NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit.