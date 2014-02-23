FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian regulator allows compensation for Tata Power's Mundra plant
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 23, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Indian regulator allows compensation for Tata Power's Mundra plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Indian electricity regulator allowed Tata Power to raise tariffs and receive compensation to make up for losses incurred at its flagship Mundra plant in the western state of Gujarat.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission said Tata Power should be reimbursed 3.3 billion rupees ($52 million) for the fiscal year 2013, that ended in March.

It can also raise tariffs by 0.524 rupees per unit for the current fiscal year for electricity generated from Mundra, the regulator said in an order dated Feb. 21.

India’s power sector has struggled with domestic coal shortages and has become increasingly reliant on costlier imports to meet the country’s rapidly growing energy needs.

“The company finds the order balanced perhaps keeping in view the beneficiaries and consumer interests,” Tata Power said in a statement.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.