India's Tata Steel plans to raise 15 bln rupees via bonds
#Basic Materials
April 20, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

India's Tata Steel plans to raise 15 bln rupees via bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel plans to raise 15 billion rupees ($288.5 million) via 10-year unsecured bonds yielding 9.80 percent at maturity, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The bonds will be privately placed and have a low coupon of 2 percent payable annually with redemption at a premium, showed the document.

The company will issue the bonds at a discount of 15 percent to the face value and they will be redeemed at the full face value in addition to a redemption premium of 85.04 percent.

Yes Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the arrangers to the deal.

The issue rated AA+ by CARE & Brickworks and is scheduled to open and close on Monday. ($1 = 51.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

