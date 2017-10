MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd, India’s largest steelmaker by market value, has tied up 220 billion rupees ($3.96 billion) in loans for its plant in eastern state of Odisha from a consortium of 21 banks, Chief Financial Officer Koushik Chatterjee said.

The company is building a 6 million tonne steel plant in Odisha in two phases.