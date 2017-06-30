(Repeats item first published on Thursday with no changes to
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, June 30 Rakesh Sachdeva sells auto
parts in a busy market in central Delhi, just a few miles from
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office. Yet despite having a
flourishing business he does not pay any tax.
Until now, his rundown premises and small scale operation
has kept the business below the radar of India's tax officials.
Come July 1, however, "the party will be over", says the
51-year-old, with a resigned shrug.
A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST), set to come into
effect on Saturday, has faced criticism for its complex design.
But the country's biggest tax reform since independence is
promising to bring millions of firms like Sachdeva's into the
tax net, boosting government revenues and India's sovereign
credit profile.
The new tax will require firms to upload their invoices
every month to a portal that will match them with those of their
suppliers or vendors.
Because a tax number is needed for a firm to claim a credit
on the cost of its inputs, many companies are refusing to buy
from unregistered businesses. Those who don't sign up risk
losing any customer who has.
"I have no option, but to register with the new system,"
said Sachdeva, who spoke to Reuters on condition the name and
precise location of his shop were not disclosed.
BOOSTING THE COFFERS
Improved tax compliance should shore up public finances,
augmenting resources for welfare and development spending and
giving a lift to the $2 trillion economy.
India currently has one of the worst tax-to-GDP ratios among
major economies at 16.6 percent, less the half the 34 percent
average for the members of the OECD and also below many emerging
economies.
While there is no official estimate of the potential fiscal
gain, some tax experts say the measure, after the initial
teething trouble, would lift the tax-to-GDP ratio by as much as
4 percentage points as the number of tax filers is estimated to
more than treble to 30 million.
"In future, compliance is going to be extremely crucial,"
Rajiv Nair, chief executive officer at Kaya Ltd., told
Reuters. "Since we are also responsible for compliance across
the supply chain, we have to ensure that the suppliers we have
are in a position to work with us in a compliant manner."
Nair's company, which makes beauty and personal care
products, has just streamlined its supply chain, dropping
vendors that were not going to be GST-compliant.
Other companies are doing the same. Elior Group,
a French catering and food service company, said it has mandated
GST-compliance as one of the eligibility criteria for its
orders.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
The unorganised sector of India's economy is vast, employing
an estimated nine out of 10 workers.
While staying outside the GST regime risks losing business,
joining it will necessitate an overhaul of firms' accounting
systems and an investment in technology.
The new tax system requires three filing a month plus an
annual return - a total of 37 filings - for each of India's 29
states in which a firm operates. For smaller companies operating
on wafer thin margins, hiring accountants and technical staff
could substantially dent their bottom line.
Sanjiv Mehra, head of a traders' body in Delhi, reckons a
"prohibitive" cost could prove to be counterproductive.
"Compliance is needed for input tax credit," he said. "But
what if you are in a business where margins are strong and
allows you to forsake credit?"
But despite its flaws, many analysts think the new tax will
be good news for bigger established businesses, because it will
sweep away an array of federal and state sales taxes, levied at
different stages of the supply chain, that often result in
double taxation.
The government estimates the GST will save companies around
$14 billion because it will allow them to organise their
warehouses and supply chains more efficiently.
Firms can now move to demand-based "hub-and-spoke" models
used globally, rather than operating state-by-state.
"Those companies which can wring out the maximum cost
efficiency are the ones investors should bet on," said Ajay
Bodke, head of portfolio management services at financial firm
Prabhudas Lilladher in Mumbai. "All consumer-facing industries
will be big beneficiaries of the GST."
