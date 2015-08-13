FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance minister says government determined to meet GST deadline
August 13, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Finance minister says government determined to meet GST deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a news conference in Srinagar June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government is determined to implement the proposed goods and services tax (GST) from next April, the finance minister said hours after the latest session of parliament ended without approving the reform measure.

Arun Jaitley, however, said the government has still kept the option of reconvening the session to pass the bill.

“We have not taken any decision as yet as to when to prorogue the session,” he said.

The delay in the passage of the GST bill will make it tougher for the government to meet a self-imposed deadline of next April for its launch.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
