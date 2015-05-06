FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian parliament's lower house passes goods and services tax reform
May 6, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indian parliament's lower house passes goods and services tax reform

NEW DELHI, May 6 (Reuters) - India’s lower house of parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that seeks to transform the country into a common market, harmonising myriads of state and central levies into a national sales tax which is expected to boost manufacturing and reduce corruption.

The upper house of parliament would now have to pass the constitution amendment bill, after which more than a half of India’s 29 states must approve it before the federal and state governments would get equal powers to tax goods and services.

“The whole country, which is one-sixth of world’s population, would become a single market and therefore it would give a necessary fillip as far as the trade is concerned,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told lawmakers. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

