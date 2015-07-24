FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt to soon set its position on controversial tax for foreign investors
July 24, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 2 years ago

India govt to soon set its position on controversial tax for foreign investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - India’s Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Friday the government would decide in the next 10 days its position on the legal dispute with foreign investors over a controversial tax.

Das made the comments on the same day a specially appointed government panel issued its recommendation over how to resolve the stand-off over the so-called minimum alternate tax (MAT).

The government has sought to retrospectively impose MAT on foreign investors, sparking a legal row. The Supreme Court is due to hold next month a hearing about the legality of the tax. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
